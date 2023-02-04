Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Man United against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Manchester United will be looking to boost their Premier League top four hopes when they host Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils have made it to the FA Cup fifth round and Carabao Cup final with their recent wins over Reading and Nottingham Forest, respectively, and can go within three points of second-placed Manchester City - at least temporarily - in the league.

The Eagles, 12th, held United to a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park but have picked just one win in their last nine games in all competitions after last being involved in a goalless draw against Newcastle in the Premier League amid Carabao Cup and FA Cup exits.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India as well as how to stream live online.

Man Utd vs Crystal Palace date & kick-off time

Game: Manchester United vs Crystal Palace Date: February 4, 2023 Kick-off: 10am ET, 3pm GMT, 8:30pm IST Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

How to watch Man Utd vs Crystal Palace on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on Peacock Premium.

The Premier League game between Man United and Crystal Palace has not been selected to be televised live on TV or online in the United Kingdom (UK). However, both clubs will provide match updates on their respective apps, with live radio commentary available for the full 90 minutes.

In India, the Star Sports network has rights to show Premier League games with streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Country TV channel Live stream U.S. N/A Peacock Premium UK N/A N/A India Star Sports Select 1 SD/HD Disney+ Hotstar

Man Utd team news & squad

Christian Eriksen is set to be out of action with an ankle injury until April, with Donny van de Beek (knee) and Scott McTominay (muscle) ruled out for Saturday's bout.

Diogo Dalot is also doubtful due to a hamstring problem as Aaron Wan-Bissaka should continue at right-back. Expect Tom Heaton and Alejandro Garnacho to make way for David de Gea and Marcus Rashford.

Mason Greenwood's return rests on the club's due process, while Marcel Sabitzer has been cleared to make his Red Devils debut following his deadline-day loan move from Bayern Munich.

Man Utd possible XI: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fred; Antony, Fernandes, Rashford; Weghorst

Position Players Goalkeepers De Gea, Butland, Heaton Defenders Martinez, Varane, Maguire, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, Malacia, Williams, Dalot, Wan-Bissaka Midfielders Casemiro, Sabitzer, Fred, Fernandes, Pellistri Forwards Rashford, Elanga, Garnacho, Antony, Sancho, Martial, Weghorst, Shoretire

Crystal Palace team news & squad

Wilfried Zaha has been ruled out for about six weeks with a hamstring injury, with either of Michael Olise or Jeffrey Schlupp to fill the void.

James McArthur and Nathan Ferguson have groin and foot injuries respectively.

Joachim Andersen is meanwhile set to return from a calf problem, perhaps to come off the bench, as Chris Richards and Marc Guehi continue in the heart of defence.

New signings Naouirou Ahamada and Albert Sambi Lokonga could make their club debut.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Guaita; Clyne, Richards, Guehi, Mitchell; Eze, Doucoure, Schlupp; Olise, Edouard, Ayew