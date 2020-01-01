Man Utd warned of Van de Beek ‘problem’ as Dutch midfielder sparks talk of interest from Juventus

The former Red Devils coach believes a settled side is required at Old Trafford, with a Netherlands international playing his way into contention

have been warned that continuous rotation in midfield could cause them “problems”, with Donny van de Beek already sparking talk of interest from .

The international only moved to Old Trafford over the summer, with a £40 million ($53m) deal done with .

He was expected to make a positive impact in English football , with his creativity having been showcased for club and country during his time in Holland.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does, however, boast an abundance of options in the United engine room.

With the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Fred and Juan Mata competing for limited spaces, someone is always going to be left disappointed.

Van de Beek has slipped into that category more often than he would have liked, with just 86 minutes of Premier League football seen across six substitute appearances.

He was given an opportunity to impress from the off in a Champions League clash with Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday, and caught the eye in a 4-1 win alongside Portuguese talisman Fernandes.

Solskjaer has, however, tended to favour two holding options in domestic action, which means his pack could be shuffled again for a trip to on Sunday.

That could mean Van de Beek misses out once more, which in turn will fuel rumours of a hasty departure for the Dutchman when another transfer window swings open.

Meulensteen, who once worked for United as Sir Alex Ferguson’s right-hand man, believes Solskjaer needs to start fielding a settled side, telling talkSPORT of Van de Beek: “You could see again what a good player he is [against Basaksehir].

“I think he gave one ball away the whole of the game – one pass.

“He has played in that deeper position at Ajax and later on he went a bit more forward.

“He’s got a good eye for the little clever passes in behind and making those box runs.

“If you keep constantly changing teams with two midfielders and two sitting players, you don’t really get the flow of players playing with each other and that might be one of the problems.”