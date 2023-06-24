Man Utd told to pay €50m for Andre Onana following talks with Inter goalkeeper's agent

Inter have set a €50 million asking price for star goalkeeper Andre Onana amid interest from Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nerazzurri are demanding a fee of at least €50m plus add-ons for the in-demand goalkeeper. United have been in talks with the player's agent and are keen on signing the Cameroon international in order to replace long-serving David de Gea.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erik ten Hag has previously worked with Onana at Ajax and the Dutch manager is keen on bringing him to Old Trafford as the successor of De Gea. Chelsea are also chasing the former Ajax player.

Ten Hag's side is looking for reinforcements in every department after finishing third in the Premier League in the recent season. The Manchester-based club is also linked with Chelsea star Mason Mount among other players.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils are looking to sign multiple players before their first pre-season match which is against Leeds United on July 12.