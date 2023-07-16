Man Utd to seal £47m Andre Onana transfer as Erik ten Hag brings Inter goalkeeper on board as new No.1 - and he could be on the plane for U.S. tour

Alex Brotherton
André Onana(C)GettyImages
Manchester UnitedA. OnanaPremier LeagueTransfersInternazionaleSerie AE. ten Hag

Manchester United are reportedly set to complete the £47 million ($62m) signing of Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

  • United close to Onana deal
  • Goalkeeper will sign until 2028
  • Onana replaces De Gea as United No.1

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, the two clubs are 'closing in on an agreement' - with Onana ready to fly to Manchester to complete his medical and contract signing. The Cameroonian goalkeeper will reportedly sign a five-year deal valid until 2028, with an option of a further season until 2029.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are set to request a U.S. VISA for the 27-year-old goalkeeper so that he can take part in United's pre-season tour, which begins later in the week.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Onana will become United's new number one shot-stopper after David de Gea recently announced his departure from the club. The Inter 'keeper - who impressed in the Champions League final against Manchester City - is one of Erik ten Hag's transfer priorities.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

André-Onana(C)GettyImagesAndre Onana Inter 2022-23Getty Andre Onana Inter 2022-23Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ONANA?: If all goes according to plan then Onana will join his new United team-mates for friendlies against Arsenal, Wrexham, Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in the United States. Onana will likely make his Premier League debut against Wolves at Old Trafford on August 14.

