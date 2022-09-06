'Man Utd's timing was so bad' - Antony's 'annoying' transfer left 'void' at Ajax, says sporting director

Ajax sporting director Gerry Hamstra is upset to have lost Antony to Manchester United at the end of the summer transfer window.

Antony completed move on deadline day

Timing of transfer criticised

Ajax unable to bring in replacement

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United confirmed the signing of Antony from Ajax in a transfer worth up to £85 million ($99m) on deadline day. The forward's late departure left the Eredivisie side with no time to bring in a replacement. Antony followed Lisandro Martinez in swapping Ajax for Manchester United, while key players such as Sebastien Haller and Ryan Gravenberch were also sold this summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Manchester United’s timing was so bad. It was so difficult to leave our manager with such a void," he told De Telegraaf. "We all think we lost too many first-team players who always start. We had a summer with totally different expectations.

"That’s what we talked about with Alfred. Of course we knew there were a few snags. But no one had foreseen that our players would be bought for such huge sums of money."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ajax are renowned for developing young players and selling for impressive figures. The Eredivisie club have made over €1.1 billion in player sales while still managing to fight for trophies domestically. Antony has become the latest exciting youngster to depart the club which has also drawn anger from coach Alfred Schreuder. The manager has admitted he's "angry" about losing the Brazilian after the winger made it clear he wanted to join the Red Devils.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

DID YOU KNOW? Manchester United winger Antony is the 100th Brazilian to appear in the Premier League and the youngest to score on his debut in the competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Manchester United and Antony are in Europa League action on Thursday against Real Sociedad.