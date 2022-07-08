Man Utd throwback to the 1990s with release of retro home kit for 2022-23 season

The Red Devils have brought back the famous collar design to give their latest strip a more traditional feel

Manchester United Utd have released their retro-themed home kit for the 2022-23 season, which has been heavily inspired by their hugely popular jerseys from the 1990s.

The logo for global technology firm DXC has been included on the sleeve for United's latest strip, in light of the multi-year deal that has seen the American company replace Kohler as a shirt sponsor.

The Teamviewer branding can be seen front and centre once again as the club enters into the second year of its partnership with the software organisation, with traditional red and white colours dominating the design