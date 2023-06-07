Man Utd target Sofyan Amrabat hints at summer transfer: 'It would be nice to play in the Premier League'

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has hinted at a summer move to the Premier League amid transfer links with Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 26-year-old rose to prominence in Qatar as he helped Morocco become the first African side to land a final-four finish at the World Cup, with Barcelona successfully thwarted in the window immediately after the tournament. However, it has since been reported that the Serie A club would be willing to let Amrabat leave this summer, prompting the interest of Premier League sides Liverpool and, most prominently, United.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking ahead of Fiorentina's Europa Conference League final against West Ham on Wednesday, the midfielder admitted that England would be an ideal destination for him, as he told reporters: "Of course, the Premier League is a fantastic league, one of the strongest in the world. It would be nice to play there one day, but it's not that I want only to go to England, because Spain is nice, Serie A is a nice league. Football has changed a lot, it's more physical, you have more to be an athlete, the tempo and intensity is higher. Of course, in England the intensity is very high, so I think it could suit me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are in the market for a deep-lying midfielder given their reliance on Casemiro, who at 31 is hardly a prospect for the future. Amrabat has reportedly already been approached by the Red Devils, who are also in the market for his midfield opposite number on Wednesday, Declan Rice. The England international is thought to favour a move to league rivals Arsenal, but United are still touting a possible summer swoop for both the Hammers midfielder and Chelsea star Mason Mount.

WHAT NEXT FOR AMRABAT? The Moroccan faces up against Rice and Co. later on Wednesday as Fiorentina look to win their first trophy in 22 years, and only their second European title since the Cup Winners' Cup of 1961.