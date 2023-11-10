Man Utd takeover latest: Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s potential start date revealed with three football chiefs facing the sack

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s potential start date at Manchester United has been revealed with three football chiefs reportedly facing the sack.

WHAT HAPPENED? The English billionaire is on the verge of acquiring a 25 per cent stake in United for £1.4 billion, with plans to take over football operations. According to Alan Nixon, the Ineos chief could be kicking off in his new role next Monday and might start calling the shots to initiate a strategic reboot at the club.

Amidst poor results under Erik ten Hag, Ratcliffe is swiftly moving to initiate change. INEOS director of sports Sir Dave Brailsford will lead Ratcliffe's team, who will have the diktat to take a call on the fate of Ten Hag and even football director John Murtough's position will be under the scanner.

Brailsford has achieved immense success in cycling as he led Great Britain to 18 golds at the 2004, 2008, and 2012 Olympics. He had also masterminded the success of the Team Sky/INEOS Grenadiers cycling team which won the Tour de France six times.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ratcliffe's focus on the transfer business, questioning big-money signings like Sancho and Antony, adds a layer to the restructuring of the club's hierarchy. The future of CEO Richard Arnold and decision-makers remains uncertain, indicating a broader shuffle in the United think tank.

WHAT NEXT? United will be back in action on Saturday against Luton Town in the Premier League at Old Trafford.