Man Utd takeover: Qatari group expected to make improved offer before deadline - but bid still falls short of Glazers' £6bn valuation

The Qatari group led by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani is set to make a final offer of £5 billion to purchase Manchester United from the Glazers

Qatari group makes final bid of over £5 bn

Offer still well short of Glazers' £6 bn valuation

INEOS expected to make offer for 69% stake

WHAT HAPPENED? The Nine Two foundation headed up by the Qatari banker is set to make an increased offer of £5 billion to buy United outright, according to The Times. The Raine group organising the sale has set a deadline of 10pm on Friday for interested parties to submit their final offers for the Red Devils.

More to follow...