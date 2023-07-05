Man Utd takeover off? Sheikh Jassim 'increasingly uncertain' Glazers want to sell as he continues to await response to final £6bn bid

Qatari billionaire Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani is starting to wonder whether the Glazer family are still interested in selling Manchester United

Sheikh Jassim losing faith in takeover process

Qatari still waiting to hear back on £6 bn bid

Banker only interested in 100% ownership

WHAT HAPPENED? Sheikh Jassim is growing increasingly frustrated with the glacial pace of the United takeover process and is starting to wonder whether the Glazer family are serious about selling the club. That's according to a report in The Guardian, which claims the Qatari still has not received to his fifth offer for the club, lodged at the start of June.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sheikh Jassim, the son of the former Prime Minister of Qatar, is only interested in buying 100% of the club, unlike INEOS CEO Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is seeking a majority stake in the Red Devils. His last offer, reported to be in the region of £6 billion and which was made after the final deadline for bids set by the Raine Group, has been described as a "take-it-or-leave-it" bid.

