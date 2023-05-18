Man Utd takeover could be delayed until summer as Glazers’ internal disagreement leaves Erik ten Hag’s transfer plans up in the air

The protracted takeover saga at Manchester United is reportedly set to drag on into the summer, with the Glazers no closer to making a sale decision.

Three rounds of bidding

Ratcliffe & Sheikh Jassim the frontrunners

Delay a blow to Ten Hag's transfer plans

WHAT HAPPENED? The current ownership group at Old Trafford continues to face opposition to its ongoing presence, with many disgruntled supporters welcoming the news that bids for the Premier League giants were being invited. Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani have led the race for control of the Red Devils, but no deal has been done as yet.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to The Telegraph, an agreement before the end of May is now considered unlikely. Despite the fact that the next transfer window is due to open on June 10, and with manager Erik ten Hag eager to know where he stands in terms of recruitment budget, the Glazers are yet to identify a preferred bidder. The Athletic reports that internal disagreement between the current ownership has contributed significantly to the delay in proceedings.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sheikh Jassim is said to have a new offer on the table, which is closer to the Glazers’ £6 billion ($7bn) asking price, with the Qatari politician seeking to take complete ownership of United. Ratcliffe has offered to buy out the Glazers’ 69 per cent shareholding, while also making a proposal for 50.1 per cent of the club that would allow current co-chairmen Avram and Joel Glazer to stay on.

WHAT NEXT? There are suggestions, with United having won the Carabao Cup this season while also making the FA Cup final, that the Glazer family may decide against selling up at all. Three American investment firms - Elliott Management, the Carlyle Group and Ares Management – offer an alternative solution for the Glazers as they are willing to invest in the club through the purchase of minority stakes.