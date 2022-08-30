Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign Antony from Ajax in a transfer worth up £85 million ($99m).

Five-year contract to be signed

Reunited with Erik ten Hag

Added firepower at Old Trafford

WHAT HAPPENED? A long-running recruitment saga has finally come to a close, with the 22-year-old having been identified by the Red Devils as a top target early in the summer window. He will reportedly sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford, where he will be reunited with Erik ten Hag.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Antony’s arrival adds more firepower to the collective ranks at United, with a man that hit 25 goals through 82 appearances for Ajax set to fill a wide attacking role in a system that favours a front three.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Manchester United

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR ANTONY? The South American's debut for United could see him thrown in at the deep end, with the Red Devils set to face old adversaries Arsenal – who have made an impressive start to the 2022-23 campaign - on September 4.