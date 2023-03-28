'Just rubbish!' - Man Utd's Wout Weghorst admits to lacking 'quality' after failing to score in Netherlands' 51-shot assault on Gibraltar net

Wout Weghorst admitted to lacking "quality" after a "rubbish" performance for the Netherlands during their 3-0 victory over Gibraltar on Monday.

Netherlands beat Gibraltar 3-0

Took 51 shots in the match

Yet Weghorst failed to find the net

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch strolled to their first Euro 2024 qualifying victory thanks to Memphis Depay's opener and a second-half brace from Nathan Ake. The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 51st minute, which further boosted the Dutch attack as they ended up recording 51 shots at goal. Weghorst was only responsible for four of those efforts, and managed to test the goalkeeper just once as his struggles in front of goal continued. The Manchester United striker also drew a blank in the Netherlands' 3-0 loss to France last Friday, and is making no excuses for his lack of cutting edge.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There were a few situations where I was close, but just not all the way. It’s just… just rubbish," Weghorst told ESPN Netherlands after the match.

"Unlucky? Whether it’s just bad luck… Ultimately, it’s also quality. You have to be honest about that too. You can call it bad luck, but that last ball of mine was allowed in. As a striker you know that you can score in these kinds of competitions."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Weghorst has only scored twice in 18 appearances across all competitions for United since joining the club on loan from Burnley in January. He is yet to open his account in the Premier League, and Dutch legend Ruud Gullit was scathing in his criticism of the 30-year-old after the Gibraltar game. "I always look at him in a weird way. I have a lot of admiration for him, but at the same time I think: he is not good enough for Manchester United and the Orange. Every now and then you see defects," Gullit told Ziggo Sport.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Weghrost will hope to turn around his fortunes if he is given the opportunity by Erik ten Hag against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.