Jadon Sancho 'on verge of leaving Man Utd' & is in 'regular contact' with Edin Terzic amid Borussia Dortmund transfer rumours

Jadon Sancho is reportedly close to leaving Manchester United and remains in touch with Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic, according to reports.

Sancho apparently close to agreeing January exit

Is in touch with Dortmund head coach Terzic

Return to Germany not ruled out but 'unlikely'

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international has been banished from first-team activities by Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag after he had a public fallout with the Dutch manager over his performance in training. Ten Hag has reportedly made it clear that Sancho will not return to the main squad unless he issues an apology. Amid his ongoing dispute with the Red Devils boss, Sancho is reportedly close to agreeing to leave the club in the January transfer window, and is still in touch with Dortmund manager Terzic, according to Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the contact between Sancho and Terzic, a return to Bundesliga is still seen as being very unlikely. The priority for the 23-year-old is to get back playing regularly once again, although an exit from Old Trafford now seems a formality.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag's side will be next seen in action on Tuesday in the Champions League when they take on Galatasaray at Old Trafford. There will, however, be no Sancho in the matchday squad once again, despite him being spotted back at Carrington.