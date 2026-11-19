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Mauricio Pochettino has officially arrived at Manchester United, and the new boss is already looking to raid his former international ranks to bolster the squad. The Argentine tactician is reportedly prioritising a move for a La Liga standout he knows extremely well from his time on the touchline with USMNT.

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Man Utd weigh up January move for Villarreal defender

According to The Daily Telegraph, Manchester United have discussed a January approach for 22-year-old Villarreal full-back Alex Freeman. Confirmed last week as Michael Carrick's successor, new Red Devils boss Pochettino will be backed in the upcoming window to recruit both a full-back and a striker.

Freeman has thrived since joining Villarreal in January 2026, emerging as an important first-team player under head coach Inigo Perez. Having started his career as a winger, he has established himself at right-back while also demonstrating the versatility to operate on the left.

The former Tottenham and Chelsea manager previously coached Freeman with the USMNT. Pochettino handed the defender his senior international debut and named him in the starting line-up for four of the USA's five World Cup matches.

Pochettino's glowing verdict on Freeman's world-class potential

Pochettino made his admiration for Freeman clear in June after the youngster scored in the USA's World Cup victory over Australia. Reflecting on his development after the match, the Argentine coach praised both his mentality and ceiling.

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"He is so humble, he has an amazing profile, he always listens," Pochettino said. "You really enjoy being with him, coaching him, and [he] is an amazing player. For me, [he has potential] to be one of the best players at his position in the world."

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Defensive reinforcements take centre stage for Pochettino

Freeman is not the only American international on United's radar, with Fulham left-back Antonee Robinson and USMNT striker Folarin Balogun also linked with January moves. Having held off on major back-four spending in the previous window, United could revisit defensive reinforcements in 2027, and Zamora backed Robinson to enter the conversation.

Speaking to GOAL, he said: "I think so. [Robinson] has been relatively consistent as a full-back over the years. He could be one potentially that’s got a wealth of experience now. He's played a lot of years in the Premier League, obviously international football as well, so he's another good talent and keeps showing up for Fulham. I'm interested to see how they do under [Alvaro] Arbeloa, to be honest."

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Liverpool clash awaits before January transfer push

Before turning his attention to January recruitment, Pochettino faces an immediate test on the touchline. Arriving in Manchester today, the new head coach prepares to take charge of his first game away to Liverpool this weekend.

How United's current options perform in the coming weeks will shape Pochettino's final winter wishlist. Should he push to reunite with Freeman, United will have to persuade Villarreal to part with a key first-team regular mid-season.