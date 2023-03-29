Good news, Man Utd fans! Marcus Rashford rejects 'nonsense' reports about his contract situation

Marcus Rashford has hit out at claims that contract talks with Manchester United have hit a stumbling block, labelling such reports "nonsense".

Rashford's current contract expires in 2024

Yet to agree new deal with United

But called reports over situation "nonsense"

WHAT HAPPENED? The in-form forward sees his current deal expire next summer with no deal agreed as yet on an extension. That had led to some reports that Rashford could be on his way out of the club, especially considering the interest of French giants Paris Saint-Germain, although the England star took to Twitter to refute such claims.

WHAT THEY SAID: Responding to a tweet from the Daily Star's chief sports writer Jeremy Cross, which has since been deleted, Rashford wrote: "Just before this one starts to do the rounds! It's complete nonsense. The club and [myself] have been respectful to one another, and that's how it will remain. My focus is purely on finishing as well as possible in the league and winning trophies."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United's delay in offering a new contract is at least part understandable, given the uncertainty due to the ongoing takeover saga and their reluctance to break their newly instated 'Ronaldo rule' and accept terms of over £300,000-a-week. Rashford, though, is likely to want assurances for the spell-binding season he is currently enjoying, with 27 goals scored in all competitions already this campaign.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR RASHFORD? After a period of rest in the United States following his withdrawal from Gareth Southgate's England squad through injury, the in-form forward should be refreshed in time for United's Premier League return away at Newcastle on Sunday.