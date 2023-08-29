Man Utd want Marc Cucurella! Red Devils make shock loan bid for Chelsea flop following worrying Luke Shaw injury

- United currently hampered by injuries
- Shaw and Malacia both sidelined
- Cucurella enduring a tough time at Chelsea
WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Athletic, the Red Devils have made an approach to Chelsea for the 25-year-old defender. The two clubs are currently discussing a potential temporary switch for Cucurella.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia both currently sidelined, Erik ten Hag's hand has been forced into action before Friday's deadline, with right-back Diogo Dalot having to operate as cover during the Red Devils' 3-2 comeback win over Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday. Fellow left-back Alvaro Fernandez has continuously been linked with his own move away from the club this month.
WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? United face a race against time in order to seal the loan agreement, with Friday's deadline closing in. It had also been hinted that Ten Hag was keen to add further bodies following his side's narrow win over the Trees on Saturday.