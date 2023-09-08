'He's an athlete' - Man Utd legend Paul Scholes on whether he was better player than Steven Gerrard

Legendary Manchester United star Paul Scholes says that he “wouldn’t be able to do” what Steven Gerrard accomplished at Liverpool.

Scholes asked about the- Gerrard vs Scholes debate

Scholes calls Gerrard- an athlete

Claims they were different players

WHAT HAPPENED? Football fans are still debating the relative merits of Gerrard's dominant run in the heart of the pitch for Liverpool and Scholes' success at Manchester United. And Scholes, who played for the Red Devils for twenty years and made over 700 appearances, thinks that the setups on both sides were crucial in separating the two of them.

WHAT THEY SAID: When questioned on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE if the Liverpool icon was a better player than him, Scholes responded: "I can’t answer that. Gerrard. Gerrard’s a great player… We’re different, we’re very different… he’s an athlete. I think he’s more of a match-winner. But, he was playing in a team where he probably had to be. I was more part of a team. He was more individual I think."

Scholes added: "I wouldn’t be able to do what he did at Liverpool. Whether he could’ve done it at United, I don’t know. I don’t see why not. But I couldn’t have done what he did at Liverpool, no."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite the passage of a decade since Scholes and Gerrard's playing days, the dispute between them is still fiercely debated. Since ending his playing career in 2013, Scholes has partnered with a number of his former United colleagues to purchase Salford City, a League Two team. The Saudi Pro League team Al-Ettifaq is now in the early stages of the inaugural season under the leadership of the former Rangers and Aston Villa manager.

WHAT NEXT? The question about who is better will always have a different answer depending on who you ask and where their preferences lie.