Man Utd legend Giggs questions Rojo's costly 'strange' decision

The Argentine was drafted into the Red Devils’ starting XI for a meeting with Liverpool and was unable to prevent Adam Lallana from finding the target

Marcos Rojo must accept a large slice of the blame for failing to beat , says Ryan Giggs, with the defender making some “strange” decisions.

The international was not due to start a heavyweight Premier League encounter at Old Trafford, but Axel Tuanzebe suffered a knock during the warm-up and a South American replacement ended up taking in 90 minutes of action.

Rojo was unable to help United to what would have been a morale-boosting win.

Marcus Rashford fired the Red Devils in front during the first half, but Adam Lallana restored parity five minutes from time.

United failed to deal with a low Andy Robertson cross fed towards the back post, with Rojo considered to have been among those at fault as Liverpool snatched a dramatic point.

Red Devils legend Giggs told Optus Sport: "[Aaron] Wan-Bissaka has not played a lot of games, maybe if he was a little bit fitter and sharper he would have got out quicker.

"But for Rojo to actually go past [Harry] Maguire is strange. If he holds his position maybe he can clear it. Ash [Young] never really gets goal-side but if you watch Rojo, he just anticipates where the ball is going to be instead of staying with his man.

"I think it’s a poor goal to give away but Liverpool, for that five or 10 minutes, were knocking at the door and there you see Robertson crossing the ball a lot further up the pitch, where for the majority of the game, him and Trent Alexander-Arnold were crossing the ball from 40, 45 yards out."

United lined up with three centre-halves as part of a five-man defence against Liverpool, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opting to mix things up for a meeting with arch-rivals.

He is considered to have got his tactics spot on for the most part, with Phil Neville among those to have praised the Red Devils’ performance against a side that arrived at Old Trafford yet to drop a point in 2019-20.

The former United defender said: "Tactically, Ole got it really spot on.

"Five at the back, they defended the middle of the pitch really well, the three centre-backs, in particular, defended the goal really well, every cross that came in from wide areas they were set.

"Just that cross at the end when it gets fired across the box. Rojo just lost a little bit of concentration and it got punished.

"Liverpool did finish really strong and United will feel like that’s two points dropped."