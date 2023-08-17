Man Utd in danger of missing out! Inter submit official offer for Bayern defender Benjamin Pavard

Inter have reportedly submitted an offer for Bayern Munich defender and Manchester United target Benjamin Pavard.

Pavard eager to leave Bayern Munich

Man Utd interest wanes as Maguire stays

Milan submit offer for Frenchman

WHAT HAPPENED? Bayern right-back Pavard is reportedly keen on leaving the Bundesliga side and has no intention of renewing his contract, which expires in 2024. United have been linked with the 27-year-old, at a time when Harry Maguire looked set to join West Ham before that move collapsed, but now, Bild claims Inter may steal a march on the Premier League giants. The report states the Serie A outfit have submitted a €25 million bid (£21m/£27m), an offer they may not go above, but Bayern want at least €35m (£30m/$38m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With United keeping Maguire for the time being, their need for defensive reinforcements is not as strong as it once was and Bild states their interest in Pavard has waned. They are likely to have the spending power to outstrip Inter but whether or not they sign the French World Cup winner, who can play as a full-back and a centre-back, remains to be seen.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Pavard started against RB Leipzig in Bayern's 3-0 loss in the DFL-Supercup last weekend. He was taken off at half time but it is understood manager Thomas Tuchel is keen to keep the Frenchman.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? The transfer window is set to close on September 1, so Pavard has just over two weeks to find a new club.