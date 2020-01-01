'I have a lot of admiration for Ander' - Ex-Manchester United star Herrera pushed me to Old Trafford move, says Cavani

The Uruguayan has credited his former team-mate for helping him to decide to take up a new challenge in the Premier League

Edinson Cavani has revealed what ex- star Ander Herrera said to help push him to agree a deadline day move to Old Trafford.

Cavani, who currently stands as PSG's all-time record scorer with 200 goals to his name, left Parc des Princes as a free agent in June having struggled with injuries throughout the 2019-20 campaign.

The 33-year-old spent the next three months working on his fitness while fielding offers from several potential suitors, including and .

More teams

It was United, however, who eventually managed to snap up the Uruguayan frontman on a free transfer, tying him down to a two-year deal worth €11 million (£10m/$13m) per season on Monday.

Herrera revealed the part he played in Cavani's move to Manchester after his former team-mate's unveiling at Old Trafford, telling Cadena Ser: "He asked me for advice. I told him this was one of those teams that you couldn't say no to."

The veteran striker has now confirmed that he trusted the PSG midfielder to give an honest opinion on the Red Devils, and was ultimately convinced to undertake a new challenge in the Premier League following the conversation with a valued colleague and friend.

“I spoke with Ander a lot, as well as other team-mates, like Angel Di Maria, who I was also with at Paris,” Cavani told United's official website. "It was genuinely getting to the last minute and I called Ander to have a chat.

“I have a lot of admiration for Ander, for the kind of person he is, and I had the feeling that his words were going to help me out, by telling me a bit about what it was like at United. So yes, it’s true that after I’d finished talking with Ander, we came to an agreement here with the club.

“I hadn’t known Ander for too long, but we formed and enjoyed a close friendship during that time at PSG, and, today, we are still very good mates.”

The international added on what attracted him to United: “I was really keen to come here. I'm very motivated by the idea of joining this great club and so, well, here we are today.

Article continues below

“Yes, we did have a lot of different options, and these at a time where things aren't easy, neither in sport nor in the world in general.

"However I was very attracted by the chance to play in English football, and what’s more, for Manchester United, so that was a really big attraction for me, and a huge motivation too, because I feel that I still have a big desire to compete, to work hard and to give the best of myself.

"Let’s hope that I can be up to the task and can represent this club, and along with everyone, help take it to the top.“