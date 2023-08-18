Content brought to you byAdvertisement

Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag reveals he's supporting England in Women's World Cup final & is a huge fan of fellow Dutch manager Sarina Wiegman

Brendan Madden
Erik ten Hag Manchester United 2023-24Getty
E. ten HagS. WiegmanManchester UnitedManchester UnitedEnglandWomen's World CupPremier League

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has revealed that he will be fully behind England's Lionesses in Sunday's World Cup final against Spain.

  • Ten Hag behind Lionesses
  • Says he's "proud" of Wiegman's achievements
  • Three United players representing England

WHAT HAPPENED? Speaking at his press conference ahead of Saturday's trip to Tottenham, the Dutchman revealed his pride in his compatriot Sarina Wiegman's achievements and declared himself a wholehearted supporter of England as they attempt to make history on Sunday in Sydney.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag told reporters: "Firstly, it is great that a Dutch manager is doing a great job for England. So I am very proud of her, coming from the Dutch school. And of course, I am a supporter and fan of the England women’s team and I really cross my fingers and hope they return with the World Cup."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The ex-Ajax manager can be rightly proud of Wiegman who leads a side into a remarkable fourth consecutive major championship final. From a club perspective United will be represented in the final by goalkeeper Mary Earps and midfielders Ella Toone and Katie Zelem.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Erik ten Hag Manchester United 2022-23Getty ImagesSarina Wiegman 2023GettyMary Earps England Women's World CupGetty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Ten Hag will be hoping to take care of business against Spurs on Saturday evening before putting his feet up witnesses some Dutch and English football history when the Lionesses take on Spain on Sunday morning.

