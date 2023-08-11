Man Utd finally set to get rid of Eric Bailly as he agrees personal terms & waits for Red Devils to sanction exit

Manchester United are close to selling Eric Bailly, with the defender waiting for the club to sanction his exit after he agreed terms with Besiktas.

Bailly set to be sold by Man Utd

Agreement in place with Besiktas

Not part of Ten Hag's plans

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, the centre back will set sail for Turkey after a disastrous spell at Old Trafford which saw him spend the last season on loan at Marseille in Ligue 1. The Ivorian joined United back in 2016 for a reported fee of £30 million ($38.17m) and has now entered the final year of his contract, though the club have the option to extend that agreement for a further 12 months.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Marseille did have a buy option in the contract after a specific number of appearances but he did not reach the figure as he was banned for seven games for a kung-fu kick challenge, which limited him to just 23 appearances for the French side. He did not even report for pre-season training at United as the player was instructed to seek pastures new.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Bailly reportedly had offers from two Saudi Arabian teams - one of which was supposedly from Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr - but it seems that talks did not go through as he is now headed to Turkey.

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? Bailly will look to revive his career with Besiktas after an uneventful last couple of years.