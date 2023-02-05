David De Gea posted a 'Mourinho meme' while reacting to Casemiro's sending off against Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

De Gea shares Mourinho meme

Reacts to Casemiro's red card

Casemiro guilty of choking Hughes

WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester United players reacted furiously to Jeffrey Schlupp's off-the-ball challenge on Antony as the Brazilian went tumbling down toward the advertising boards. A melee followed which involved both sets of players, including Casemiro who singled out Will Hughes and appeared to grab him by his neck before swiping at his face. A VAR check found the Brazilian guilty of violent conduct and he was given his marching orders.

Reacting to Casemiro's sending-off, teammate David De Gea shared a GIF of Mourinho saying: 'If I speak I am in big trouble and I don't want to be in big trouble'.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goalkeeper also tweeted a picture of himself celebrating the win with team mate Lisandro Martinez with the caption '+3' - indicating three points.

WHAT NEXT FOR CASEMIRO? The Brazilian will now have to serve a three-match ban which means he will miss back-to-back clashes against Leeds United as well as his side's meeting with Leicester.