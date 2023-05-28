Man Utd No.1 David de Gea makes first penalty save at Old Trafford in almost a decade as Aleksandar Mitrovic sets unwanted Premier League record

David de Gea denied Aleksandar Mitrovic from the spot during Sunday's clash between Manchester United and Fulham at Old Trafford.

De Gea pushed Mitrovic penalty round the post

Prevented Fulham going 2-0 up at Old Trafford

Jadon Sancho equalised shortly afterwards

WHAT HAPPENED? De Gea saved a penalty at Old Trafford for the first time in almost a decade on Sunday in the Premier League. Fulham were leading 1-0 when they were awarded a penalty after Casemiro fouled Tom Cairney. Mitrovic stepped up but saw his effort saved by De Gea, who dived to his left to deny the Fulham forward. It was De Gea's first penalty save in all competitions since denying Watford's Ismaila Sarr in 2021. To make matters worse for Fulham, Jadon Sancho then went on to equalise for the hosts.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mitrovic's miss saw the striker set an unwanted record. The 28-year-old has now missed four penalties this season, the most by a player in a single campaign in the Premier League. The striker has endured a tough time against Manchester United this season. Mitrovic was sent off when the teams met in the FA Cup and was subsequently banned for eight games after grabbing referee Chris Kavanagh.

DID YOU KNOW? De Gea's last penalty save at Old Trafford came way back in 2014, when he denied Leighton Baines to help United earn a 2-1 victory against Everton.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR DE GEA? The Manchester United goalkeeper's future remains uncertain as he heads towards the end of his contract. The stopper is expected to sign an extension but may not be first choice next season. De Gea has endured an error-prone season but has won the Premier League's Golden Glove award after keeping 16 clean sheets.