Man Utd confirm Lingard departure
Getty Images
Jesse Lingard has left Manchester United, the club confirmed on Wednesday.
The England international's contract expires in June and will not be renewed this summer.
Wishing you all the best in your future endeavours, @JesseLingard 🙏#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 1, 2022
