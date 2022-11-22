Man Utd confirm Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leave club by mutual agreement with immediate effect

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United with immediate effect after reaching a mutual agreement with the Red Devils.

Man Utd issue statement

Confirm Ronaldo exit

Forward leaves with 'immediate effect'

WHAT HAPPENED? Man Utd have announced Ronaldo will leave the club in the wake of an explosive interview where he criticised the club and manager Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils initially responded by confirming they had "initiated appropriate steps" in response to the interview and have now announced they have parted ways with the Portugal international.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo's exit comes as no surprise as his situation at the club looked untenable, particularly after he declared he did not respect Ten Hag. The Red Devils's decision to wave goodbye to Ronaldo means they have now backed the Dutchman over the Portuguese superstar. Man Utd have played their best football without Ronaldo this season and will now look to move on from what has been an unsavoury episode.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," read a club statement. "The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. "Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? It's not clear yet where Ronaldo will play his football after the World Cup. For now, he is with the Portugal squad and set to take on Ghan on Thursday in Qatar.