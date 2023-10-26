Man Utd CEO Richard Arnold to step down from role if Sir Jim Ratcliffe's 25% takeover goes ahead

Should Sir Jim Ratcliffe succeed in obtaining a 25% ownership, Richard Arnold is anticipated to resign from his position as CEO of Manchester United.

Arnold to resign if Ratcliffe takes over

Ratcliffe takeover still weeks away

Jean-Claude Blanc could take over

WHAT HAPPENED? After a protracted selling process that started in November of last year, British petrochemicals tycoon Ratcliffe, a lifetime United supporter, is expected to spend £1.4 billion to acquire a 25% share in the team from the Glazer family. The front-runners in the bidding fight were Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar, who withdrew from the process last week after both parties submitted repeated proposals. However, The Athletic claims that because Ratcliffe is attempting to finish his ownership interest and his team is anticipated to assume charge of football issues at Old Trafford, there would be a personnel shake-up in which Arnold will lose his post.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to the report, Jean-Claude Blanc, the current CEO of INEOS Sport, who once led Juventus, is already being considered to succeed Arnold. Since February 2022, Arnold has served as Manchester United's CEO, taking over from Ed Woodward.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Arnold is one of the twelve members of the board that must approve Ratcliffe's minority interest, so it may take many weeks to finalise.