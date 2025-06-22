‘Nooo!’ - Man Utd get Amad Diallo transfer warning amid talk of £60m raid on Brentford for Bryan Mbeumo

Manchester United have been warned against making Amad Diallo feel unsettled, with Bryan Mbeumo continuing to see a move to Old Trafford mooted.

The Red Devils are said to have one offer on the table for a proven Premier League performer who is currently on the books at Brentford. No deal has been done, with the Bees reported to be holding out for £60 million ($81m).

United have already spent that kind of money on Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha, but continue to see more additions speculated on. Mbeumo would add more creativity and firepower to Ruben Amorim’s side on the right flank.

He could, however, limit Amad’s involvement, with the Ivorian winger another who likes to line up on that side of the field. At 22 years of age, he may end up mulling over his options and potentially pushing for a move elsewhere.

Ex-United striker Louis Saha hopes that will not be the case, with the Frenchman telling Express Sport with BetSelect when asked about Amad being nudged towards the exits: “Nooo! No! No! If there are one or two players who should not leave, it is him and Bruno Fernandes. He is the kind of player who does not care where he plays. He has said it himself; he will play as a left-back or centre-back - he will just play.”

Saha added on United needing more players of Amad’s character: “Some other players will say, 'I want to play there' or 'I should be playing [in] this [position]'. Those players should shut up. Why? Because the result that we had last year is ridiculous. If you have got 20 goals, you can ask those things, maybe. But none of those players have scored more than 15 goals, and they are asking for things. It is crazy.”

United ended the 2024-25 campaign slumped 15th in the Premier League table. They will be without continental football next season after suffering defeat in the Europa League final, with Amorim looking to freshen up a squad that has underperformed for too long.