Man Utd loanee Amad Diallo scores stunning goal for Sunderland in play-off semi-final to leave fans drooling at prospect of Alejandro Garnacho link-up

Peter McVitie
Amad Diallo 2022-23Getty
A. DialloManchester UnitedSunderlandSunderland vs Luton TownLuton TownChampionshipPremier League

Amad Diallo scored a stunning goal for Sunderland equalise against Luton Town in the Championship promotion play-off semi-final on Saturday.

  • Diallo scored gorgeous goal
  • His 14th for Sunderland
  • Man Utd fans want him to play with Garnacho

WHAT HAPPENED? After Elijah Adebayo fired Luton to an early lead at the Stadium of Light, Diallo tied things up with a curling effort that sailed beyond Ethan Horvath.

Amad Diallo goal Sunderland 2022-23Sky Sports

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal is the 14th that Diallo has scored since joining Sunderland on loan from Manchester United. The 20-year-old will hope to have impressed Erik ten Hag enough to earn a chance in the United first-team next season, with the club's fans salivating at the prospect of seeing him link up with Alejandro Garnacho, who scored on the same day in a 2-0 win against Wolves.

"Rashford, Garnacho, Amad & Antony as wing option next season," one fan wrote with an image of LeBron James that read: "Smiling through it all! Can't believe this is my life."

"Garnizzy and Amad goals on the same day," said another with an image of a young Cristiano Ronaldo posing beside Lionel Messi.

"Garnacho x Amad linkup next season will be brazy," was another supporter's verdict.

WHAT NEXT FOR DIALLO? Ivory Coast international Diallo and his Sunderland co-stars will look to progress to the play-off final by beating Luton over the two legs.

