Man Utd's Alejandro Garnacho willing to miss FA Cup final so he can play at U20 World Cup: 'I need to write my own story with the Argentina shirt'

Alejandro Garnacho is reportedly willing to miss Manchester United's FA Cup final date in order to represent Argentina at the U20 World Cup in May.

Argentina host U20 World Cup from May 20

United reluctant to let Garnacho leave

Winger wants to "write his own story" for Argentina

WHAT HAPPENED? It was revealed that United were reluctant to let Garnacho leave for the tournament, which kicks off on home soil on May 20. This is due to their key run-in of league fixtures to secure Champions League football and, perhaps more crucially, an FA Cup final date on June 3 against Manchester City to stop their rivals winning the treble. As a result, Albiceleste head coach and former Liverpool star Javier Mascherano flew to Manchester on Friday to convince the winger to join up with the national team.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It appears that talks went positively, as Argentine outlet Doble Amarilla report that Garnacho texted Mascherano: "I need to write my own story with the Argentina shirt. I ask you to please let me go." Despite Ten Hag's reticence of letting a player go who is only just coming back from an ankle injury, the 18-year-old winger will re-iterate those demands ahead of Thursday's fixture against Tottenham in an attempt to land a spot on the plane.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Elsewhere, Argentina have had less luck. Brighton star Facundo Buonanotte is also on Mascherano's radar for selection to this summer's tournament, but it is thought that Roberto De Zerbi and his coaching staff are being even more resolute in keeping hold of their midfielder. Now out of the FA Cup at the hands of United, the Seagulls' sole focus will be on securing a maiden European spot, and will need a full depth of squad given their nine league games still to play this campaign.

WHAT NEXT? Mascherano is thought to want a definite answer by May 8, when his 21-man Argentina squad will be officially released.