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Manchester City will write formally to referees' body Pro Ref on Monday to request a full explanation of the key decisions in their controversial 2-2 draw with Arsenal. The club said they were "very disappointed" with the officials after being denied a stoppage-time penalty for a Viktor Gyokeres handball, while boss Enzo Maresca insisted he is waiting for an apology.

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City demand answers from Pro Ref

City took the unusual step of releasing a statement on their official website after Sunday's draw at the Emirates Stadium. The club want answers on both the on-field decision-making and the application of VAR.

The statement read: "Manchester City are very disappointed in a number of decisions made by the officials during today's match against Arsenal. The club will be writing formally to Pro Ref on Monday to request a full explanation of the key decisions in the game, including both the on-field decision-making processes and the application of VAR."

'We expect a detailed response'

The club added: "We expect a detailed response, and we will continue to represent and defend the interests of the club, our players and our supporters." City were left furious with three calls in particular on the night.

Gyokeres blocked Josko Gvardiol's goalbound header with his arm in stoppage time, but VAR ruled it was tucked in. Jeremy Doku also had his hair pulled twice, by Jurrien Timber and Bruno Guimaraes, while Timber's 83rd-minute equaliser stood despite claims that Gabriel Magalhaes had elbowed Gianluigi Donnarumma.

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Maresca waiting for an apology

Speaking after the game, Maresca said: "Today it's not just a penalty, it's the red card [for Timber against Doku], it's the goal that we concede with elbow behind for Gigio neck [from Gabriel]. So many things but again it's just a matter of unlucky decisions and hopefully in the future we can be more lucky."

He added: "We're going to wait for the apology now because after the Manchester United game they apologised. We will see if they apologise." United received an apology after an Erling Haaland goal was wrongly allowed to stand in September's derby.

All eyes on Pro Ref

The frustrating evening at the Emirates leaves City second, six points behind leaders Arsenal, with their winless league run extended. Attention now turns to how Pro Ref respond to the club's letter.