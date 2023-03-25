Man City's Romeo Lavia clause gives them upper hand in transfer race - unless Chelsea or Arsenal snap him up before 2024

Peter McVitie
|
Romeo Lavia Southampton 2022-23Getty
Manchester CityR. LaviaTransfersPremier LeagueArsenalChelseaSouthampton

Manchester City could sign Romeo Lavia back from Southampton for £40 million but must wait for a buyback clause to activate.

  • Midfielder joined Saints from City last year
  • Could return to Man City for £40m
  • But clause doesn't activate until 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? City have a clause that allows them to buy the defensive midfielder back from the Saints, but it activates in 2024, journalist Fabrizio Romano reports. That means that they can get a potentially cut-rate deal on the rising star - unless Chelsea or Arsenal, who are also interested, buy him this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea wanted to sign the Belgian last summer before he ended at Southampton, while Arsenal see him as an option to strengthen their midfield, though they still have their eyes on Moises Caicedo from Brighton.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Lavia joined City in 2020 from Anderlecht before joining Southampton on a five-year contract last July. However, with Southampton in danger of dropping to the Championship, he could end up leaving the club for another Premier League side.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Romeo Lavia Southampton 2022-23Getty

Romeo Lavia Southampton 2022-23Getty

Romeo Lavia Southampton Chelsea Premier League 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LAVIA? The defensive midfielder will hope to enhance Southampton's hopes of staying in the Premier League when they take on West Ham on April 2.

