Man City reward Julian Alvarez! Contract extension given to Argentina forward amid promising debut season

Richard Martin
|
Julian alvarez manchester city chelse fa cup 08012023@ManCityES
Manchester CityPremier LeagueJ. Álvarez

Manchester City have announced a new contract for their Argentina striker Julian Alvarez amid his strong first campaign in England.

  • City agree new deal with Alvarez
  • Argentina striker commits to club until 2028
  • Alvarez has scored 10 goals in first season with City

WHAT HAPPENED? Alvarez has agreed a one-year extension on his contract with City, keeping him with the club until 2028.

🏆 TOP STORY: Angry PSG ultras plan Messi protest!

📣 HAVE YOUR SAY: Will Liverpool finish in the top four?

🚨 MUST READ: Latest UCL Power Rankings revealed

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alvarez is in his first season with City after agreeing a move from Argentine giants River Plate in January 2022. He has scored 10 goals in 33 appearances this season in all competitions.

WHAT THEY SAID: “This is a very proud moment for me and my family. For a club like City to put their faith in me like this is amazing," Alvarez told City's official club website. “I have been really pleased with my first season here, but I have plenty more I can do. I know I can be better, and City offer me everything I need to fulfil my potential."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Lionel Messi Julian Alvarez Argentina Mexico 2022 World CupGettyErling Haaland Julian Alvarez Man City 2022-23Getty Imagesjulian alvarez manchester city 31122022 Jan Kruger/Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? Pep Guardiola's side host Burnley - coached by former City defender Vincent Kompany - in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

Editors' Picks