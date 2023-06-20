Man City boss Pep Guardiola aims savage dig at Romelu Lukaku over Inter striker's Champions League final miss

Pep Guardiola insists his Manchester City side only won the Champions League final because Romelu Lukaku "failed" from three metres.

Lukaku missed a sitter

City beat Inter 1-0

Completed the treble

WHAT HAPPENED? City won the Champions League trophy thanks to Rodri's superb strike, but Lukaku had a gilt-edged chance near the end of the game. Having been found unmarked in the area, he was on the edge of the six-yard box when he headed at goal, only to see his effort bounce off Ederson's knee, as City's goalkeeper kept a vital clean sheet.

WHAT THEY SAID: Guardiola was asked about Barcelona's fortunes in an interview with Marca and replied: "They have won the league and the club knows what they have to do. Xavi and [club director] Mateu Alemany know much better than me what they have to do. I don't know. I am European champion because a player failed three metres from the goalie."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku admitted after the game that he was left with a "sh*tty feeling" after the defeat. Despite this, he is said to be keen to stay at Inter this summer, instead of returning to Chelsea, from whom he joined the Italian club on loan.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Lukaku is hoping to complete a permanent move to Inter this summer as Chelsea look to clear out their squad, while Guardiola is preparing for pre-season with City as they bid to defend their three trophies in 2023/24.