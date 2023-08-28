Matheus Nunes goes on strike! Wolves star refuses to train in attempt to force Manchester City transfer after £47m bid rejected

- Nunes refuses to train with Wolves
- Midfielder wants Man City transfer
- Wolves rejected opening £47m offer
WHAT HAPPENED? City's opening offer of £47 million ($59m) was rejected by Wolves, with the Midlands club holding firm over their £60m ($76m) valuation. Nunes has told Wolves he wants to leave the club and The Telegraph and The Athletic report he did not train on Sunday or Monday.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 25-year-old midfielder will face disciplinary action over his absence, but Wolves will reintegrate him into Gary O'Neil's squad after the transfer window has closed should a move fail to materialise.
IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR NUNES? City are reportedly confident of getting their man, partly because Nunes has made it clear to Wolves that he wants to join Pep Guardiola's side. It's now up to the Premier League champions to come up with an offer that Wolves can't refuse.