Comedy of Tottenham errors as Lloris & Lenglet help Man City finish wild comeback

Tottenham threw away a two-goal lead in the second half Thursday with Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez finishing the job after Spurs mistakes.

Kulsevski & Emerson gave Spurs 2-0 lead

Haaland & Alvarez brought sides level

Lloris caught at near post before Lenglet nightmare

WHAT HAPPENED? Goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Emerson Royal had given Spurs a two-goal advantage at the break, but it didn't take long for Antonio Conte's side to throw that lead away. Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland scored two quick-fire strikes from close range within minutes of each other, before Mahrez's deflected strike off Ben Davies crept past Lloris, who once again found himself at fault in the Tottenham goal at the near post. Then, Clement Lenglet mishandled a long goal kick from Ederson, allowing Mahrez to score again as Manchester City won 4-2.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lloris' form has been an unwanted common theme of late, after he gifted Arsenal their opener in the Gunners' dominant derby day display on Sunday. Spurs, meanwhile, threw away the opportunity to win only their second league game in five league matches, as Conte's side lose their grip on the Champions League places despite Manchester United's dropped points on Wednesday.

WHAT NEXT? After Thursday's matchup, City host Wolves on Sunday while Tottenham travel the short journey south to take on Fulham on Monday.