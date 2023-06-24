Man City launch three gigantic trophy-shaped hot air balloons into the sky as they show off their treble success

Manchester City decided to show off their treble win in an unique way as they launched three gigantic trophy-shaped hot air balloons.

Man City celebrate treble in a unique way

Launch trophy-shaped hot air balloons

Became second English club to win treble

WHAT HAPPENED? The Cityzens launched three hot air balloons into the sky in the shape of the FA Cup, the Premier League and the Champions League trophies outside the Etihad Stadium to commemorate their treble win in the 2022/23 season.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pep Guardiola's side became the first English team since Manchester United in the 1999/00 season to win the treble. It was also the first time that City won the Champions League title, the trophy that had long eluded them.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? The European champions are scheduled to visit South Korea and Japan for their pre-season tour starting July 23. They will face Yokohama F Marinos, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.