Man City 'do not have a chance' against Man Utd if they repeat poor display vs Southampton, admits Guardiola

Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City "do not have a chance" against Manchester United if they repeat their showing in the loss at Southampton.

WHAT HAPPENED? City were ousted from the Carabao Cup after they lost 2-0 against Southampton, having failed to register a single shot on target for the first time since April 2018. Guardiola pulled no punches in his assessment of his team after the final whistle and warned that they will succumb to another loss in the derby this weekend if they do not show significant improvements.

WHAT THEY SAID: The City boss told reporters: "The best team won. They were better. We didn't play well. We had a bad start and we didn't perform good. Today was not even close to what we are. We were not prepared to play in this competition to get to the semi-finals. We were not ready.

"You have to be prepared for every single game when you play for Manchester City and today we were not. If we perform this way (in the Manchester derby) we do not have a chance. I have the feeling today the line-up doesn't matter, the performance happens. We were not here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: An individual mistake from Sergio Gomez and poor positioning from Stefan Ortega led to the two goals City conceded on a disappointing night at St Mary's. Guardiola decided to keep the big guns on the bench at the start but in a desperate attempt to turn the contest around he brought on Kevin De Bruyne, Nathan Ake and Manuel Akanji at the interval, and then Erling Haaland and Rodri in the second half. However, it was not enough to make amends for the dreadful start which saw them go down by two goals within the first 30 minutes.

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER CITY? After a shock loss in the Carabao Cup, Guardiola's troops will now shift their focus to Premier League and a huge clash with arch-rivals Manchester United in the derby on Saturday.