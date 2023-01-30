Man City to allow 'disruptive' Cancelo to leave for Bayern after relationship with Guardiola deteriorates

Joao Cancelo's "disruptive" conduct at Manchester City and his poor relationship with Pep Guardiola are behind the club's decision to loan him out.

Bayern set to sign Cancelo

Full-back became disruptive figure in squad

Portugal star upset about lack of starts

WHAT HAPPENED? The full-back is reportedly set to join Bayern Munich on loan until the end of the season with an option to make the deal permanent for around €70 million (£62m).

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The reigning Premier League champions are willing to let him go because he has become a disruptive presence in the dressing room, according to the Daily Mail. The Portugal star has been vocal because of his lack of playing time in recent weeks. His relationship with coach Guardiola has been getting worse since the World Cup as the two have had some tense discussions due to the 28-year-old's unhappiness.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Cancelo was once a key figure for City, but he has fallen out of favour with Guardiola. He has played just three times in the Premier League since the World Cup and was slumped on the bench when he was left out of the starting XI against Wolves while his team-mates warmed up for the match. Nathan Ake has been filling in at left-back and has performed well so far, scoring the winning goal as they beat Arsenal in the FA Cup on Friday.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN CITY? Cancelo will likely have left the Premier League side before their next game against Tottenham on Sunday, February 5.