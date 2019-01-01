Man City already hoping for Liverpool slip-ups - Gundogan

The Premier League champions were surprisingly beaten at home by Wolves on Sunday to leave them eight points behind the leaders after just eight games

Ilkay Gundogan admits are not happy that they already need to make mistakes if they are to land a third successive Premier League title.

Sunday’s shock defeat to leaves Pep Guardiola’s side eight points behind the leaders just eight games into the season.

City overhauled a seven-point deficit to Liverpool last term, but Gundogan says it is frustrating that they again need other teams to do them favours in the title race and so early in the campaign.

“We had the same, or a similar situation last year but at a much later stage,” the international said.

“It’s quite early in the season and there are still a lot of points to play for, but if we want to speak about the Premier League title, we have to hope Liverpool will drop points.

“That’s a fact we can’t be happy with and we aren’t obviously. But there is nothing else to do but make it better in the next game, which is our target.”

Liverpool have made a perfect start to the season with eight victories from eight, and another after the international break against would see them equal City’s Premier League record of 18 successive wins.

That run looked like it was coming to an end at home to on Saturday until Sadio Mane won an injury time penalty for James Milner to convert.

A week earlier, Jurgen Klopp’s side were grateful for a clanger from goalkeeper Dean Henderson in a 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane.

But Gundogan says they cannot worry about their rivals’ performances and must concentrate on getting their own game right on the pitch.

“It’s not that easy to take these things and see your biggest rival win all the time, with things that you can’t control,” he added.

“It was no different last year, when they also won a lot of games, as we did.

“This time we are the side that have struggled quite a bit more and they have continued better. That’s a fact we want to change.

“Watching their games and situation doesn’t really help us to be honest - we need to fix our situation and drop as few points as possible.

“We have definitely dropped too many points in the early part of the season. If that’s the case in the next few weeks the gap will be even bigger, so we have to win as much as possible.”

City were without several key players including Kevin De Bruyne, Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane, John Stones and Benjamin Mendy for the defeat against Wolves, but Gundogan said they cannot use injuries as an excuse.

“It’s never easy to miss all these players because they all bring a quality which is needed in our team,” he said.

“But in the past we have shown we can resolve these problems, which shows we have enough quality in the squad to get away with it.

“I hope every player will be back as soon as possible but injuries are part of the game so we have to deal with them, as does every other team.

“We have to play better, the 11 on the pitch, and do much better than we did on Sunday.”