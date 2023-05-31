Roma have dropped their shirt sponsor DigitalBits and are instead wearing the letters 'SPQR' on their shirts - but why?

WHAT HAPPENED? Roma dropped their main shirt sponsor, DigitalBits, in March after it was revealed that the blockchain company had missed payments to both them and Inter, whom they also sponsored. The Giallorossi suspended their agreement after the firm failed to make a payment that was due on March 31, according to Filippo Biafora of Il Tempo.

WHY ARE ROMA WEARING SPQR? While Inter are now wearing sponsor-less shirts, Roma have replaced the logo with the letters 'SPQR'. Those letters are an abbreviation of an ancient Roman phrase which means "the Senate and the People of Rome".

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While it looks classy and it's nice to see a club pay tribute to its home city, the abbreviation will only adorn Roma's shirts until the end of the season, with the club certain to seek a new sponsor for 2023-24 for commercial reasons.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR ROMA: The Giallorossi are hoping to secure a second-consecutive European trophy in the Europa League final against Sevilla.