Maguire wants Man Utd captaincy

The £80 million man has his eyes on the armband at Old Trafford and is ready to demand more from his team-mates to help improve their situation

Harry Maguire would like to become captain one day, with the most expensive defender in world football determined to get the club "back to where it should be".

The Red Devils have invested £80 million ($100m) in the international as they seek to tread a path back to the very top of the game.

A rather humbling fall from grace has been endured at Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer charged with the task of delivering a reversal in fortune.

Maguire is determined to play a leading role in that project, with it his intention to take the armband at some point along the way.

The likes of Ashley Young, David de Gea and Paul Pogba sit ahead of him in that pecking order at present, but the 26-year-old has his sights set on the front of the queue.

Maguire told United Review when asked if he would like to skipper United: "Definitely. It's something I still want to improve on, my leadership qualities on the pitch and especially my talking.

"I want to demand more from the players, demand standards, but I'm obviously not concentrating on that at the moment.

"I’m fully focused on improving the team and getting this club back to where it should be."

Maguire has settled quickly in new surroundings, but United’s class of 2019-20 remain a work in progress.

Just nine points have been taken from seven Premier League games so far, with only two clean sheets collected.

Solskjaer’s side were breached again in their most recent outing against Arsenal, in a game which finished 1-1, but Maguire believes he can contribute towards collective improvement.

The former and centre-half added: "I've played a large amount of games for my age and quite a few in the Premier League as well.

"I do think I have a lot of experience and I can help our team, which is so young at the moment. We can help each other through as there are going to be plenty of good times, but probably some not-so-good times as well.

"We've got to learn and improve and make sure the good times become more frequent. We're working hard on the training pitch at the moment and are going to keep striving to improve."

United will be in action on Thursday against AZ Alkmaar, before heading into the next international break on the back of a trip to Newcastle.