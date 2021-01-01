‘Maguire has become a top centre-half for Man Utd’ – Chadwick salutes form of £80m star & Shaw’s progress

The former Red Devils midfielder has been impressed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side in 2020-21, with a title bid being pieced together

Harry Maguire has become a “top, top centre-half” for and Luke Shaw is now the “first choice at left-back for ”, says Luke Chadwick.

The Red Devils have seen questions asked of their defensive unit in recent times after big money was invested in that part of the field, but value in those deals has taken a while to find.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now delivering the kind of consistency at Old Trafford that has been missing for several years, with a Premier League title challenge being built on solid foundations.

United kept another clean sheet in their latest outing, as they shut out defending champions at Anfield, and continue to top the table as a result.

Maguire and Shaw put in commanding performances against the Reds, with two international operators keeping Mohamed Salah and Co quiet.

Chadwick was impressed by the England duo, with Maguire justifying United’s record-breaking £80 million ($109m) show of faith while Shaw nails down a position that has been a problem in the past.

“Since the more defensive players have come into midfield (Fred and Scott McTominay), it’s given the defence more protection,” former Red Devils winger Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“Harry Maguire has been brilliant for the last month or so, he’s looking like a top, top centre-half. [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka, we all know about his qualities as a defender.

“But I thought the pick of the bunch was Luke Shaw [against Liverpool]. He’s had good games against Mohamed Salah in the past as a wide centre-back in a back three, but as a full-back he dealt with him fantastically well and showed great energy getting up the pitch.

“He’s looking like the player we all wanted him to be when he had such a bright start at .

“I think a lot of that is down to the fact that he’s stayed fit, he’s had his injury problems but now he’s just showing the player he is and there’s every chance he can become first choice at left-back for England in the summer.”

Shaw has credited added competition for places at Old Trafford with bringing out his best this season, with the 25-year-old battling with Alex Telles for United’s left-back berth.