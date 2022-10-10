Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Juventus need to do a double on Tuesday against Maccabi Haifa if they are to stay afloat in their Champions League campaign. The Bianconeri won against the Israeli outfit last week in Turin and need to pick up another three points after suffering narrow defeats to Paris Saint-Germain and Benfica in the first two matches.
Maccabi, on the other hand, are yet to put a point on the board as they have lost all three group games in the Champions League. However, they would hope to thwart Juventus at their own stomping ground with the support of their fans.
GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the U.S., UK and India as well as how to stream it live online.
Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus date & kick-off time
Game:
Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus
Date:
October 11, 2022
Kick-off:
5:45pm BST / 12:45pm ET / 10:15pm IST
Venue:
Sammy Ofer Stadium, Israel.
How to watch Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus on TV & live stream online
In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live on Paramount+ and Vix+.
In the UK, BT Sport 1 is showing the game on TV, with a live stream available through BT Player.
Fans in India can catch the Champions League clash on the Sony Sports Network, with streaming services on SonyLIV.
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
N/A
UK
India
Sony Ten 1 SD & HD
SonyLIV
Maccabi Haifa squad and team news
Barak Bakhar will continue to miss Suf Podgoreanu and Mahmoud Jaber, but has an otherwise full squad to choose from. American goalkeeper Joshua Cohen will keep his place while Omer Atzili and Dean David might be handed a start after they impressed last week in Italy.
Maccabi Haifa possible XI: Cohen; Sundgren, Goldberg, Batubinsika, Seck; Lavi, Abu Fani, Haziza; Pierrot, Atzili, David.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Cohen, Fuchs, Mashpati
Defenders
Sundgren, Goldberg, Menahem, Arad, Batubinsika, Cornud, Seck, Eliyahu, Gershon
Midfielders
Mohamed, Lavi, Atzili, Haziza, Chery, Abu Fani, Podgoreanu, Meir, Jaber, Levi
Forwards
Pierrot, Tchibota, Rukavytsya, Sahar, David
Juventus squad & team news
Massimiliano Allegri will welcome back Angel Di Maria for the midweek fixture after the Argentine missed the game against AC Milan. Arkadiusz Milik has been training and will be available for selection. Leandro Paredes might slot in to replace Manuel Locatelli in midfield, while goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is expected to start between the sticks.
Paul Pogba remains a long-term absentee alongside Kaio Jorge and Federico Chiesa. Chiesa has already started to train and should be available by the end of October.
Juventus possible XI: Szczesny; De Sciglio, Bremer, Rugani, Danilo; Rabiot, Paredes, Kostic, Cuadrado, Di Maria; Vlahovic.
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Perin
Defenders
De Sciglio, Bremer, Danilo, Sandro, Gatti, Bonucci, Rugani
Midfielders
Cuadrado, Locatelli, McKennie, Pogba, Kostic, Miretti, Rabiot, Paredes, Fagioli
Forwards
Vlahovic, Chiesa, Milik, Kean, Kaio, Di Maria, Soule, Ake