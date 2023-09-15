Lyon to name former player Fabio Grosso as new head coach

Following the sacking of Laurent Blanc, Grosso has emerged as the candidate to takeover the head coach position at the Ligue 1 side.

Grosso to manage Lyon

Will bring his own backroom staff

History with the French club as a player

WHAT HAPPENED? According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Grosso has signed all the documents to become the next manager of Olympique Lyonnais in Ligue 1.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Grosso spent two years of his playing career at Lyon between 2007 and 2009, winning a league title with them in 2007-08 season. The 45-year-old had famously scored the winning penalty in the World Cup final against France at the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Grosso has coached Juventus’ Primavera side as well as senior clubs Bari, Hellas Verona, Brescia, FC Sion and most recently Frosinone, with whom he won the Serie B title at the end of last season. Grosso, however, saw his contract run out with the Italian side, making him a free-agent this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR LYON? They are set to face Le Havre next in Ligue 1 action on September 17.