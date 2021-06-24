Lukaku names MLS teams he would like to sign for and responds to possible Manchester City move

The Belgian striker is currently happy at Serie A title holders Inter, but has admitted that a move to the United States could be made at some stage

Romelu Lukaku has played down any talk of him returning to Manchester, amid rumours of Premier League champions City being keen, but the former United striker has hinted that he could head for MLS once his time at Inter comes to a close.

The Belgium international left Old Trafford for Italy in the summer of 2019 and has been a revelation at San Siro, netting 64 goals in 90 appearances.

That impressive haul, along with his prior experience of life in English football, has sparked reports of interest from Etihad Stadium, as Pep Guardiola seeks to find a replacement for Sergio Aguero, but no move is being planned.

What has been said?

During a Q&A session on Twitter, former City star Trevor Sinclair asked Lukaku whether a return to Manchester, but in blue rather than red, could be made.

The 28-year-old frontman, who is currently starring for his country at Euro 2020, responded by saying: "I am happy at Inter".

I am happy at inter ☺️ https://t.co/UZk1WMsni8 — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) June 23, 2021

What about America?

While a retracing of steps to England appears to be off the table, Lukaku admits that he is open to the idea of heading to the United States.

The Belgian star is part of Jay Z's Roc Nation family and could spend time in MLS before hanging up his boots.

Quizzed on where such a switch could take him, Lukaku said: "One of the NYC teams or LA teams. Miami I didn't forget about you."

On of the nyc teams or la teams.. miami i didnt forget about you 🤣 https://t.co/nkA419asJh — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) June 23, 2021

Manchester United and Real Madrid legend David Beckham is one of the co-owners at Inter Miami, while New York has two teams - Red Bulls and NYCFC - while LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC are rivals in California.

Lukaku may be leaving a door open, but he is tied to a contract at Inter through to 2024.

