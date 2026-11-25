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Paris Saint-Germain have been rocked by the news that star attackers Desire Dou eand Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will both miss the remainder of the season with identical knee injuries. Despite the devastating blow to his squad depth, manager Luis Enrique remains defiant about the club's prospects in both Ligue 1 and Europe.

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Double ACL blow leaves PSG without key attacking duo

Saturday's 3-2 Ligue 1 victory at Nice came at a heavy cost for the French champions, as Doue ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament. The forward will miss the rest of the campaign after recording three goals and two assists in three Champions League appearances this term.

His injury mirrors that of fellow attacker Kvaratskhelia, who suffered an identical knee blow during last month's win over Barcelona. Despite losing both key players, Luis Enrique has ruled out entering the January transfer market for reinforcements.

Luis Enrique rejects transfer panic and demands resilience

Speaking ahead of Wednesday's European clash, the PSG boss backed his current squad to cope with the setbacks. "We don't need to sign players in the transfer window, it's not our style to sign a player for just six months," Luis Enrique said. "We're happy with our squad.

"Above all, we're not afraid of anything. We're confident in our abilities and our resilience. We're sad for the players who are injured, but our motivation is to share more great moments with them as the seasons progress."

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Rather than dwelling on misfortune, he insisted his players must rely on their proven mentality. He added: "Are we going to start crying and complaining? No, that's not how a team operates.

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"That's top level football. All the teams and all the coaches know that. Injuries happen. This team has shown all of its resilience over the last three years. We've always picked ourselves up. It's a challenge at the moment and we need to stay motivated to keep improving."

Reigning European champions face major test of squad depth

Replacing the output of Kvaratskhelia and Doue internally represents a major test at the Parc des Princes. Both players proved pivotal in firing PSG to back-to-back Champions League titles over the past two seasons, combining for 23 goals and 17 assists across those victorious campaigns.

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Without January additions, the existing squad must now replicate that production to sustain their push in Ligue 1 and Europe.

Reunion with Roma awaits as PSG chase fifth straight European win

PSG return to action on Wednesday night against Roma, where Luis Enrique served as head coach during the 2011-12 season. Sitting top of the league phase table before matchday 5, the holders are targeting a fifth consecutive win from five matches to strengthen their grip on a last-16 spot.

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"My time at Roma was very special to me," he said. "I have fond memories of it. It's a magnificent city; I had some wonderful experiences there as a manager, and I'm at peace with everything that happened to me whilst I was there.

"Clearly we're happy to be back in Champions League action, especially at home. This match will be very different from anything we've experienced before. They're a team that defends in a unique way, but we're looking forward to it."