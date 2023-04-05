Luis Enrique in POLE position for Chelsea job as he travels to London following 'impressive' initial talks

Luis Enrique is reportedly travelling to London after impressing in initial talks with Chelsea over replacing Graham Potter as their head coach.
Luis Enrique has emerged as the frontrunner to become Chelsea's next manager, and is now on his way to the English capital to continue negotiations with the club, according to The Independent.
More to follow.
Who is the best No.9 in the world?
171455 Votes
Thanks for voting.
Results will be shared soon.
Who is the best No.9 in the world?
171455 Votes
- 26%Karim Benzema
- 31%Erling Haaland
- 5%Harry Kane
- 14%Robert Lewandowski
- 14%Kylian Mbappe
- 11%Victor Osimhen