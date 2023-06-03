WATCH: Look away now, Lucy Bronze! Ewa Pajor pounces on Barcelona defender's mistake to open scoring for Wolfsburg in Women's Champions League final

Lucy Bronze gifted Wolfsburg the opening goal against Barcelona in the final of the Women's Champions League.

Barcelona facing Wolfsburg in final

German side take an early lead

Lucy Bronze at fault for Barca

WHAT HAPPENED? Wolfsburg needed less than three minutes to open the scoring in the Women's Champions League final on Saturday. Ewa Pajor took the ball off Lucy Bronze, before going on and firing a shot past goalkeeper Sandra Panos from the edge of the box.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bronze has been outstanding for Barcelona this season, becoming a key member of the Catalan club's side, and continuing to perform as one of the best players in the world, making her mistake all the more shocking. Barca are aiming to win the Champions League for the first time since 2020-21, while Wolfsburg last won it in 2013-14.

WHAT NEXT? Barca and Bronze will hope to force their way back into the game as they bid to follow up their league triumph this season.